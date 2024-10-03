Top news on 3 October: A series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.

Top news today: On 3 October, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Market Crash: M-cap of BSE-listed companies tumbles nearly ₹ 10 lakh crore amid bloodbath on Dalal Street The worst intra-day fall for the Indian stock market in two months wiped off nearly 9.78 lakh crore from investors’ wealth on Thursday, 3 October. On Thursday, the market capitalisation of all companies listed on the BSE tumbled to ₹4,65.07 lakh crore from ₹4,74.86 lakh crore on Tuesday. Read more

Several PSUs trade at extremely high market caps relative to their profits, net worth or assets: Kotak report The Indian equity markets have experienced a recent pullback following a record-breaking rally. In a recent note, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities highlighted that investors seem to be overlooking concerns about high valuations. They believe that the pursuit of returns has outweighed the fear of risks, whether apparent or hidden. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who is Rawhi Mushtaha, the Hamas govt head in Gaza ‘killed’ by Israeli airstrikes? All you need to know The Israeli military said that it had “eliminated" three top Hamas commanders including Rawhi Mushtaha — the head of the Hamas government in the Gaza Strip — earlier this year. The assertion came amid escalating tensions the Middle East with war now raging on three fronts. Read more

‘Misrepresent facts, peddles motivated narrative’: India slams USCIRF religious freedom report India on Thursday firmly rejected the report by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on religious freedom, saying it was a “biased organisation with a political agenda". “It continues to misrepresent facts and peddles a motivated narrative about India. We reject this malicious report, which only serves to discredit USCIRF further," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Read more

‘Savarkar ate non-veg, wasn’t against cow slaughter’: Karnataka minister D Gundu Rao’s remarks draw BJP, grandson’s fire Congress leader and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has sparked a huge controversy after claiming that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was himself a non-vegetarian and was not against cow slaughter, PTI reported on Thursday. “Savarkar was a non-veg eater and he was not against cow slaughter. As a Brahmin, he consumed meat and openly promoted eating meat," he said. Read more {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation case: SC transfers case from Madras HC to itself, ‘You can’t let police, army enter like…’ The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Madras High Court's order against spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in a case related to allegations of “forcing women to become hermits". The apex court also transferred the matter from Madras HC to itself. The stay order was passed after Sadhguru's Isha Foundation challenged the Madras HC's order in the Supreme Court. Read more

HDFC Securities faces tech glitch; users experience issues in placing order HDFC Securities faced a technical on Thursday, 3 October, with several users complaining that they were unable to place orders on the platform. The glitch comes at a time when the Indian stock market was witnessing heavy selling pressure. In today's trade, both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 tumbled over 2% due to escalating geopolitical tensions among other reasons. Read more