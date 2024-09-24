Top News on Sept 24: Nifty 50 rises 19% in 2024; Moody’s revises India’s growth forecast; Rahul Gandhi on F&O trading

Top news today: On 24 September, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.

Moody’s upwardly revises India’s CY24 growth forecast to 7.1%, expects Asia-Pacific to grow faster than rest of world Moody's has revised its calendar year (CY) 2024 growth forecast for India to 7.1%, from its earlier estimates of 6.8% in June, as it expects growth in the Asia-Pacific region to outpace the global economy. It, however, kept its India growth forecast for CY 2025 unchanged at 6.5%. Read more

SEBI must reveal ‘big players’ making profits at expense of small investors: Rahul Gandhi on ‘uncontrolled’ F&O trading

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday, September 24, that capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) must reveal the names of the ‘big players’ who have been making profits at the expense of small retail investors. Amid the Congress vs SEBI row where the opposition has repeatedly attacked SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch over corruption charges, Gandhi took to microblogging platform ‘X’ and claimed that small investors have lost as much as ₹1.8 lakh crore in three years. Read more

Nifty 50 rises over 19% in 2024, set to surpass full-year 2023 gains amid strong FPI inflows The Nifty 50 has set record highs over 50 times in the past nine months, with its most recent milestone occurring in today's trading session as it surpassed the 25,950 level, reaching a new all-time high of 25,981, moving closer to the 26,000 level. This impressive rally has driven the index to a 19.36 percent gain so far in 2024, just 0.64 percent short of surpassing the total 2023 gain of 20 percent. Read more

Market rumours: Sebi to crack down on intermediaries for circulating fake news on social media The capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a master circular on the surveillance of the securities market. Among a number of things, the circular dated Sep 23 has given instructions around the monitoring of unauthenticated news circulated by the Sebi-registered market intermediaries through various modes of communication such as social media platforms. Read more

‘This has been fruitful’: PM Modi heads back to India, shares highlights from US visit After concluding his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home on night (US time). Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) PM Modi shared the highlights of his US visit “This has been a fruitful USA visit, covering diverse programmes and focusing on a series of subjects aimed at making our planet better,” PM Modi posted. Read more

‘MUDA case is a sham’: Siddaramaiah slams BJP in first statement after high court blow, asks, ‘Why should I resign?’ Hours after the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's plea challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation against him in a land allotment case linked to Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the state's CM called the MUDA case a ‘sham’. In his first statement after the ruling, Siddaramaiah said he would consult legal experts on whether such an investigation was permitted by law. Read more