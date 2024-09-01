Top news on September 1: Market cap of top 8 firms surges, GST collections, Andhra Rains, Shivaji statue collapse row

Top news today: On 1 September, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.

IPO flurry set to continue with 6 new public issues, 11 listings scheduled for next week; check full list here The Indian IPO market has experienced a significant uptrend recently, fueled by positive market sentiment and a strong macroeconomic environment. In the coming week, six companies are set to launch their IPOs—one on the mainboard and five in the SME segment. Read more

Fed rate cut: How will it impact gold prices in near term? Experts weigh in The bullion has experienced a decline every September since 2017, with an average drop of 3.2 per cent during this month—making it the worst-performing month of the year, significantly underperforming the monthly average gain of 1 per cent, according to reports. Read more

GST collections increase by 10% to reach ₹ 1.75 lakh crore in August According to an official government statement, Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in August increased by 10 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching ₹1,74,962 crore. Read more

Forced to resign: Nearly 50 Bangladeshi Hindu teachers targeted since ouster of Sheikh Hasina-led govt Nearly 50 teachers from minority communities were allegedly forced to resign in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, according to a minority organisation. Read more

Andhra Rains: 9 dead, thousands evacuated as IMD issues 5-day weather alert; depression crosses state’s cost Exceptionally heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday for the second day in a row. The IMD has issued an alert for the next five days as cyclonic depression Asna is expected to move West-Northwest away from the Indian coast in the next 24 hours. Nine people have lost their lives, and 13,227 have been evacuated from 294 villages in five districts of Andhra due to incessant rainfall. Read more

Market cap of eight out of top 10 companies gains; Bharti Airtel, Infosys, TCS leads, ITC, Hindustan Unilever decline The market valuation of eight out of the top ten most valuable companies in India saw a significant increase last week, adding a total of ₹1,53,019.32 crore. Bharti Airtel, along with IT giants Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), emerged as the biggest beneficiaries, reflecting a strong rally in the equity markets, on August 30, as per PTI. Read more

Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils prototype version of Vande Bharat sleeper coach, highlights ‘affordable price for middle-class’ Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach at the BEML's facility. “The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests in 10 days before rolling it out on the track for further testing,” Vaishnaw said, as reported by PTI. Read more