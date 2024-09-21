Top news on September 21: Blinkit, Zepto to face CCI scrutiny, Atishi takes oath as Delhi CM, PM Modi in US, & more

Top news on 21 September: A series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.

Published21 Sep 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Atishi takes oath as Chief Minister of Delhi during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan
Atishi takes oath as Chief Minister of Delhi during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan(PTI)

Top news today: On 21 September, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.

Atishi takes oath as Delhi CM while Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP preps for Assembly polls

Atishi took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday amid growing calls for snap elections. The development comes mere days after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar jail on bail and announced plans to resign. Both Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia have sought a "certificate of honesty" from the people of Delhi before returning to office. Read more

PM Modi in US: Attend Quad summit, address Indian diaspora & UN ‘Summit of Future’. Check full itinerary here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning departed for a three-day visit to the United States. Modi will take part in the sixth Quad Leaders' Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, which is being hosted by US President Joe Biden in his hometown on the first day of his trip September 21, as per his itinerary. Modi is also scheduled address the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly, and also interact with the Indian diaspora during his visit. Read more

SEBI refuses to provide disclosure data on Madhabi Puri Buch's alleged conflict cases: RTI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, in a right-to-information (RTI) response, said on Friday, September 20, that the cases where SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch recused herself due to potential conflict of interest are not “readily” available and collating them would be a “disproportionately divert” of its resources, according to the news agency PTI's report on Saturday, September 21. Read more

Tirupati Laddu News: Temple trust ‘restores sanctity’ of prasad amid row over ‘beef fat, fish oil’ adulteration

The Tirupati temple trust indicated on Friday that it had ‘restored the sanctity’ of its prasad amid a brewing adulteration row. The development came even as several union minister called for an investigation and members of the YSRCP sparred with the ruling coalition. Read more

Blinkit, Zepto to face CCI scrutiny after complaints from local retailers

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) has asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to probe quick commerce platforms such as Blinkit and Zepto following complaints from local retailers, two people aware of the development told Mint on condition of anonymity. Read more

OYO parent Oravel Stays to acquire Motel 6, Studio 6 from Blackstone paying $525 million in an all-cash deal

Oyo's parent, Oravel Stays, has agreed to acquire American budget hotel chain G6 Hospitality, owner of the “iconic” Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, from Blackstone Real Estate in a $525 million all-cash deal, PTI reported. The move comes ahead of Oyo's likely IPO plans and as the company looks to expand in the United States, it said. Read more

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Top news on September 21: Blinkit, Zepto to face CCI scrutiny, Atishi takes oath as Delhi CM, PM Modi in US, & more

