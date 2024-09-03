Top news on September 3: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat, Bengal’s anti-rape bill, Congress’s fresh charge at Sebi chief, more

Top news today: On 3 September, a series of events are set to take place right from politics to business.

Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat on lack of fresh triggers, weak global cues Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed flat on Tuesday, September 3, amid a lack of fresh catalysts, while weak global cues kept investors cautious. The Sensex opened at 82,652.69 against the previous close of 82,559.84 but traded in a narrow range of about 274 points and eventually closed 4 points lower at 82,555.44. Read more

Gala Precision Engineering IPO: From financials to key risks...8 key points to know from RHP The IPO of Gala Precision Engineering opened for public subscription on Monday, September 2, and will conclude on Wednesday, September 4. The ₹167.93 crore issue, which is a combination of a fresh issue of 25,58,416 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 6,16,000 shares, saw a solid response from investors. Read more

Jawa 42 FJ 350 launched in India, priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh; rivals Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Check features and design Indian motorcycle brand Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced a new variant of its popular 42 model, dubbed the Jawa 42 FJ 350. This latest iteration features a more aggressive design compared to the standard 42, highlighted by a distinctive tear-drop fuel tank adorned with bold 'Jawa' branding. Read more

‘How can retirement benefits exceed salary from ICICI?’ — Congress fires fresh ammo at SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch The Opposition Congress, intensifying its stance on allegations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, on Tuesday, alleged that her retirement benefits were more than the salary she drew when she was with ICICI Bank. “How can the retirement benefits be more than the salary she drew when she was with ICICI Bank?” Congress leader Pawan Khera asked while addressing a press conference. The Congress leader urged the SEBI chief to ‘come out clean, give a clarification and respond to our charges’. Read more

Mamata Banerjee cites Hathras, Unnao in speech on anti-rape bill: ‘What if I raise slogans against PM Modi, Amit Shah…’ Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hailed the West Bengal anti-rape bill. In defending the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and the Bengal Police, CM Mamata Banerjee flagged that there is an abnormally high rate of crimes against women in ‘states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat’. Read more

‘Looking forward to strong ties’: PM Modi arrives in Brunei, interacts with children, Indian diaspora | Watch On Tuesday, 3 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Brunei, marking a historic occasion as this visit represents the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister to the small Southeast Asian nation. He was warmly welcomed by Brunei's Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah. Read more