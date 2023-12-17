Top news this week: Article 370 verdict, Parliament security breach, Rohit Sharma replaced as MI captain and more
Article 370 verdict, Parliament security breach, Rohit Sharma replaced as MI captain and others made headlines this week.
This week witnessed the Article 370 verdict and the Parliament security breach where two men jumped inside the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery with canisters of yellow smoke. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh CM also took oath this week. This week also came as a shock to Rohit Sharma fans as he was replaced as the captain of Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya was named Mumbai Indians captain.