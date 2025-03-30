Top news this week: Myanmar earthquake; the Ghibli trend; Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde row; Meerut murder case; more

In top news this week, we have a massive earthquake in Myanmar, a chilling murder case from Meerut, BJP MP Narayan Rane's shocking revelation into Disha Salian's death case, Kunal Kamra kicking up a storm, and much more.
Here is the top news from 23 March to 29 March.
Around five years after Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narayan Rane made a shocking claim targeting former CM and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Narayan Rane claimed that the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called him twice and "requested" not to drag his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Disha Salian death case. Read more…
Reports emerged on Sunday claiming that fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is living in Belgium's Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi. According to a media report, Choksi obtained a 'residency card' in the country.
Indian authorities have requested the Belgian authorities to initiate his extradition to India, Associated Times, a media outlet that focuses on the Caribbean region, reported. Read more…
Asking for mandate to tackle US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday called a snap election for April 28.
Carney said that he needed a strong mandate to deal with the threat that Trump's tariffs pose to the economy. Read more…
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has sparked controversy after referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" (Gaddar) during a recent performance. His remarks have drawn strong backlash from the Shiv Sena, which has demanded his arrest. Read more…
Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, has reiterated that his client had “no involvement” in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, ANI reported.
Thanking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for filing a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, lawyer Maneshinde told reporters that the actor's was a “pure case of suicide” and claimed that his family “dragged Rhea Chakraborty” into the investigation. Read more…
The Delhi High Court said on Monday that Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large sum of cash was allegedly discovered following a fire, has been relieved of his judicial duties with "immediate effect" until further orders, PTI reported. Read more…
Days after the shocking murder of former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, new chilling details have surfaced as investigators delve deeper into the case. Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, the couple accused of the gruesome crime who are at the center of the Meerut murder case, rehearsed multiple times how to carry out the killing. Read more…
A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28, Friday. The death toll from a massive earthquake in Myanmar has passed 1,600, the ruling junta said on Saturday. Read more…
Elon Musk-owned Tesla facilities witnessed protests at several locations in the United States and beyond on March 29, Saturday over the billionaire's influential role in the Donald Trump administration. Read more…
After a brief delay, OpenAI finally seems to be rolling out ChatGPT's native image generation feature to free users. While OpenAI or its CEO Sam Altman have yet to officially announce whether the feature has been rolled out to free users, we have tried to 'Ghiblify' a few images using several free ChatGPT accounts where the feature worked without a glitch. Read more…
Six teams in action in the 2nd weekend of the 18th edition of Indian Premier League. One emotional homecoming and two farewell matches form the key narratives. Read more…
