Top news this week: Myanmar earthquake; the Ghibli trend; Kunal Kamra-Eknath Shinde row; Meerut murder case; more

In top news this week, we have a massive earthquake in Myanmar, a chilling murder case from Meerut, BJP MP Narayan Rane's shocking revelation into Disha Salian's death case, Kunal Kamra kicking up a storm, and much more.

Here is the top news from 23 March to 29 March.

Narayan Rane’s shocking claims in Disha Salian death case Around five years after Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead under mysterious circumstances, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Narayan Rane made a shocking claim targeting former CM and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Narayan Rane claimed that the then Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called him twice and "requested" not to drag his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Disha Salian death case. Read more…

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi living in Belgium’s Antwerp, India requests extradition: Report Reports emerged on Sunday claiming that fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi is living in Belgium's Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi. According to a media report, Choksi obtained a 'residency card' in the country.

Indian authorities have requested the Belgian authorities to initiate his extradition to India, Associated Times, a media outlet that focuses on the Caribbean region, reported. Read more…

Canada PM Mark Carney calls snap election: ‘We are facing significant crisis’ Asking for mandate to tackle US President Donald Trump, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday called a snap election for April 28.

Carney said that he needed a strong mandate to deal with the threat that Trump's tariffs pose to the economy. Read more…

Kunal Kamra sparks massive row with ‘gaddar’ jibe at Eknath Shinde Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has sparked controversy after referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" (Gaddar) during a recent performance. His remarks have drawn strong backlash from the Shiv Sena, which has demanded his arrest. Read more…

Rhea Chakraborty lawyer thanks CBI for closing Sushant Singh Rajput case, says… Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, has reiterated that his client had “no involvement” in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, ANI reported.

Thanking the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for filing a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, lawyer Maneshinde told reporters that the actor's was a “pure case of suicide” and claimed that his family “dragged Rhea Chakraborty” into the investigation. Read more…

Judicial work withdrawn from Justice Yashwant Varma, says Delhi High Court The Delhi High Court said on Monday that Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large sum of cash was allegedly discovered following a fire, has been relieved of his judicial duties with "immediate effect" until further orders, PTI reported. Read more…

Chilling details surface in Meerut murder case: Muskan slit Saurabh Rajput’s throat, Sahil beheaded him Days after the shocking murder of former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, new chilling details have surfaced as investigators delve deeper into the case. Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, the couple accused of the gruesome crime who are at the center of the Meerut murder case, rehearsed multiple times how to carry out the killing. Read more…

Earthquake with magnitude of 4.7 hits country again, death toll at 1600 A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit central Myanmar on March 28, Friday. The death toll from a massive earthquake in Myanmar has passed 1,600, the ruling junta said on Saturday. Read more…

Elon Musk, DOGE and ‘Tesla Takedown’ protests across US | Explained in 5 points Elon Musk-owned Tesla facilities witnessed protests at several locations in the United States and beyond on March 29, Saturday over the billionaire's influential role in the Donald Trump administration. Read more…

ChatGPT finally allows free users to create Ghibli-style AI images: Check our step-by-step guide After a brief delay, OpenAI finally seems to be rolling out ChatGPT's native image generation feature to free users. While OpenAI or its CEO Sam Altman have yet to officially announce whether the feature has been rolled out to free users, we have tried to 'Ghiblify' a few images using several free ChatGPT accounts where the feature worked without a glitch. Read more…