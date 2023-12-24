Top news this week: Surat Diamond Bourse, PM Modi reply on Pannun assassination, IPL Auction, MPs suspension and more
This week witnessed the inauguration of the Surat Diamond Bourse, the world's largest and most modern center for international diamond and jewelry business. A total of 146 MPs -- 100 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha were suspended for creating a ruckus and disrupting proceedings in both Houses, while they were demanding a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah about the Parliament security breach incident. In another news, the South Tamil Nadu districts particularly Tirunelveli and Tuticorin witnessed record rainfall and flooding that was unprecedented and historic.