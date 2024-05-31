Top News Today, May 31: Donald Trump's conviction, Prajwal Revanna in court, heatwave alert and more
Top News Today, May 31: Donald Trump's conviction in a hush-money case and Prajwal Revanna's court appearance. Additionally, the Delhi High Court will hear a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide, Bibhav Kumar, against his arrest for allegedly assaulting Swati Maliwal earlier this month. Here's a look at today's top events.