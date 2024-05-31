Top News Today, May 31: Donald Trump's conviction in a hush-money case and Prajwal Revanna's court appearance. Additionally, the Delhi High Court will hear a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide, Bibhav Kumar, against his arrest for allegedly assaulting Swati Maliwal earlier this month. Here's a look at today's top events.

Donald Trump convicted in hush money case

Former President Donald Trump has been convicted of all 34 counts in his New York hush money trial. With this, Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes. A New York jury found him guilty on all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor.

Prajwal Revanna to be produced in court today

JD (S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested on Friday minutes after he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, from Munich and was brought to the CID office in Bengaluru. He is likely to face a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household. Citing officials, ANI reported that Revanna will be produced in court later today in connection with the alleged obscene video case.

Delhi HC to hear Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar’s plea against arrest in Maliwal assault case

The Delhi High Court will hear a plea by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's close aide, Bibhav Kumar, against his arrest for allegedly assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal earlier this month. The petition was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora, which agreed to hear it on May 31. Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

Heatwave alerts issued in ten states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave to severe heatwave conditions across ten states for Friday, May 31. Yellow alerts have been issued for Bihar, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The weather department, in a bulletin, said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and isolated pockets of Jharkhand and Odisha.

SpiceJet to operate Delhi-Bangkok flights with A340 plane for a limited period

SpiceJet announced its plans to utilise a wide-body A340 aircraft for its daily flights between Delhi and Bangkok, starting May 31 for a limited period. In a release, the carrier said, “This enhancement will increase the seating capacity to 324 passengers per flight on the route, catering to the high demand during the holiday season. The upgraded service will commence on May 31 and continue until June 20, 2024."

