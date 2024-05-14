Top news today: PM Modi's nomination filing, Bharti Airtel Q4 results, Delhi bomb scare, more
Like any typical day in India, May 14 unfolded with its usual array of news events, controversies, and unfortunate incidents. There has been a massive fire at Delhi ITO, PM Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, Bharti Airtel released its Q4 results and police is looking for Bhavesh Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd which owned 120×120 hoarding in Ghatkopar area. There is more, let's look at some of the major news makers of the day: