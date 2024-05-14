Active Stocks
Tue May 14 2024 15:47:38
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 0.67%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.70 0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 356.00 1.45%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.15 1.15%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,461.80 0.41%
Business News/ News / Top news today: PM Modi's nomination filing, Bharti Airtel Q4 results, Delhi bomb scare, more
BackBack

Top news today: PM Modi's nomination filing, Bharti Airtel Q4 results, Delhi bomb scare, more

Livemint

From PM Narendra Modi's nomination filing to Bharti Airtel Q4 results, here are some top news of the day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after performing 'Ganga Poojan' at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after performing 'Ganga Poojan' at Dashashwamedh Ghat, in Varanasi (PTI)

Like any typical day in India, May 14 unfolded with its usual array of news events, controversies, and unfortunate incidents. There has been a massive fire at Delhi ITO, PM Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, Bharti Airtel released its Q4 results and police is looking for Bhavesh Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd which owned 120×120 hoarding in Ghatkopar area. There is more, let's look at some of the major news makers of the day:

BHARTI AIRTEL Q4 RESULTS:

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced its fourth quarterly results on Wednesday, May 14. The telecom company witnessed a 31 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to 2,072 crore, versus 3,006 crore same period a year ago. The profit significantly fell short of Street estimates, with the figure hovering around 3,274 crore. Click here to read more

PM MODI FILES NOMINATION IN VARANASI

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. Varanasi, the seat that PM Modi has won twice, will go to polls in the final phase of the General Elections on June 1. Modi will contest against Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajai Rai and Bahujan Samajwadi Party's (BSP) Athar Ali Lari. In the 2019 poll, Modi won the seat by nearly 4.8 lakh votes, a big jump from the 3.72 lakh winning margin in 2014. Read here

FIRE AT DELHI ITO BUILDING

A fire erupted inside the Income Tax CR Building in the ITO area on Tuesday, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. They confirmed the safe rescue of seven individuals, comprising five men and two women. Additionally, one person who sustained minor injuries was taken to a nearby hospital, as stated by the DFS. One person has died in the fire. To read more, click here.

BJP MP JAYANT SINHA'S SON JOINS CONGRESS

Aashir Sinha, son of former Union minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha, made a significant move by joining the Congress in Jharkhand on Monday, dealing a major blow to the BJP during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Aashir Sinha is also the grandson of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. Aashir Sinha joined the Jharkhand Congress in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Hindustan reported on Monday. Click here for the whole report.

BOMB SCARE IN DELHI AGAIN

Days after multiple schools and hospitals in the national capital received bombing threats over emails, Delhi's Tihar Jail, too, received a threat call. The administration has informed the Delhi Police about the bomb threat, prison officials have said. Read here for more

CASE AGAINST BHAVESH BHINDE

A case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde, the director Ego Media Private Limited that erected the illegal hoarding in Ghatkopar. as many as 14 people were killed after it collapsed during Mumbai storm. Bhavesh Bhinde is absconding and his phone is reportedly switched off. Click here for more

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 14 May 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue