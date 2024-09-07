Top news September 7: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on September 7 in the markets, political, financial, sports, and general spheres. We take a look.

Byju's auditor BDO quits, CEO Raveendran views exit as 'suspicious' BDO, the auditor firm for the ed-tech startup Byju's, resigned in the middle of a worsening situation at the company, reported Moneycontrol quoting an email on Saturday, September 7. The stepdown comes at a time when the company is facing multiple legal cases from insolvency proceedings to employee and vendor dues, as per the news report.

According to the report, BDO (MSKA & Associates) took charge as the auditor for Byju's and Aakash Educational Services for the next five years in June 2023 after the previous auditor, Deloitte, resigned, citing irregularities in the company.

Lucknow news: Several trapped in building collapse in Transport Nagar; 2 dead Lucknow News: A building collapsed in Transport Nagar, under the Sarojini Nagar police station jurisdiction in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The incident has raised concerns that several individuals are trapped. According to Dr. Ajai Shankar Tripathi, Medical Superintendent at Lok Bandhu Hospital, twenty injured have been admitted, with three in critical condition. Two patients have been pronounced dead upon arrival.

Emergency services, including police and rescue teams, are currently on-site working to assess the situation and provide assistance.

Swiggy exposes ₹ 33 crore embezzlement by former employee amid IPO prep IPO-bound food delivery platform Swiggy has revealed that a former junior employee allegedly embezzled over ₹33 crore from one of its subsidiaries.

Swiggy, a competitor of Zomato, launched an investigation with an external team and filed a legal complaint against the individual whose identity was not disclosed in its annual report for the financial year 2023-24, IANS reported.

Pakistan admits to involvement in 1999 Kargil War against India after 25 years of blaming ’Mujahideen’ Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan from May to July 1999 in the Kargil district of Ladakh, have resurfaced two decades after it took place. This time with Pakistan admitting to participating in the war, for the first time.

During the recent event of Defence Day in Pakistan, Army Chief General Asim Munir honoured the Pakistan soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil War, against India. Munir paid homage to Pakistan soldiers who lost their lives in several conflicts with India, including Kargil War.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday issued an extremely heavy rainfall alert for Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Sunday. The weather agency also said both areas are expected to be the hardest hit by heavy to very heavy rainfall from September 8 to 9 due to a cyclonic circulation that is intensifying into a depression over the Bay of Bengal.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Uddhav Thackeray visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja, along with his son Aaditya Thackeray to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion.