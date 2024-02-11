Top Nigerian Banker Killed in Helicopter Crash in California
A helicopter carrying six people, including the co-founder of Nigeria’s biggest bank by assets, crashed in a Southern California desert near the Mojave National Preserve, authorities said.
(Bloomberg) -- A helicopter carrying six people, including the co-founder of Nigeria’s biggest bank by assets, crashed in a Southern California desert near the Mojave National Preserve, authorities said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message