Top OTT release this week: Several exciting theatrical releases and web series have hit OTT platforms, with more expected on the weekend. You can include many of these new releases in your binge-watch list. From Shaitaan to Heeramandi, several web series and movies have been released this week. Here is the full list of recent OTT releases of the week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Shaitaan - Netflix

'Shaitaan' will be released on Netflix on May 4. The film is a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Gujarati movie Vash. Reports stated that the film, starring R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, and Anngad Raaj, was made with a budget of ₹65 crore. The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios International and is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Panchayat 3 OTT release date: Fan-favourite TVF web series is back on THIS date 2. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar - Netflix Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 8-episode directorial web series was released on Netflix on May 1. The epic saga, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, explores love, power, revenge, and freedom. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha.

3. Manjummel Boys - Disney Hotstar The hit Malayalam drama 'Manjummel Boys', which hit theatres in February this year, will now be released on Disney Hotstar on May 5. The film, directed by Chidambaram, stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Ganapathi, among others. It draws inspiration from true events and portrays the tale of a group of friends who encounter a misfortune during their vacation at the Guna caves in 2006. The film's box office collections were reportedly more than ₹200 crore globally.

4. The Veil- Disney Hotstar The web series was released on Disney + Hotstar on April 30. New episodes of the show will be released every Tuesday at 12.30 pm. The series is about two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies. It stars Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Josh Charles, Dali Benssalah, Joana Biderio, and James Purefoy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. The Idea of You - Amazon Prime The Idea of You, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, was released on Amazon Prime on May 2. The romantic film tells the story of a 40-year-old divorcee and owner of a Silver Lake art gallery. After taking her teenage daughter to Coachella, she finds herself romantically involved with a 24-year-old heartthrob from the boy band August Moon.

6. The Broken News - ZEE5 The Broken News 2 was released on ZEE5 on May 3. Directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra, Broken News revolves around the world of news reporting. The upcoming season features Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. In the first season, Radha Bhargava (played by Shriya) was falsely accused of terrorism and imprisoned. The sequel focuses on Radha's quest for vengeance against Dipankar Sanyal (played by Jaideep Ahlawat).

