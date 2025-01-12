Several key developments made headlines on January 12. GRAP 3 curbs in Delhi-NCR were revoked as air quality improved, the IPL 2025 start date was also announced. Meanwhile, the market capitalization of the top five companies saw a significant decline, shedding ₹1.85 lakh crore collectively. Other major updates shaped today's top stories. Let's learn which ones: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GRAP 3 CURBS REVOKED IN DELHI-NCR Pollution curbs in Delhi were relaxed on Sunday as rainfall led to an improvement in air quality. Authorities however stressed the need to ensure avoid deterioration as the Commission for Air Quality Management revoked Stage III measures under the Graded Response Action Plan. Stage II curbs remain in place across the national capital at this time. Read here for more.

MARKET CAP TUMBLES RS 1.85 LAKH CRORE The combined market capitalization of five of the top-10 most-valued companies fell by ₹1,85,952.31 crore last week, with HDFC Bank experiencing the largest decline, aligning with a weak trend in the domestic stock market. During the same period, the BSE Sensex dropped 1,844.2 points (2.32 per cent), while the Nifty index shed 573.25 points (2.38 per cent). Market valuations of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and ITC decreased, whereas Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and HCL Technologies saw gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CONGRESS PROMISES RS 8,500 TO EDUCATED UNEMPLOYED YOUTH The Congress on Sunday promised to give ₹8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi for one year if it comes to power in Delhi. This is the third scheme launched by the Congress ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. The financial assistance will be provided under the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana' and it is not free, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot said at a press conference.

BJP CANDIDATE LIST FOR DELHI POLLS The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday unveiled its third list of candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections, set to take place on February 5. Mohan Singh Bisht has been nominated for the Mustafabad constituency, the sole name on the list released today. With this update, the BJP has now announced candidates for 60 out of the 70 Assembly seats.

IPL 2025 TO START FROM MARCH 23 The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will start from March 23, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla confirmed on Sunday, January 12. The IPL 2025 schedule has not been announced yet. While the 18th season of the IPL 2025 will kick off from March 23, the venue has not been announced. Rajeev Shukla said the venue for IPL 2025 will be announced soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}