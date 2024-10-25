Top stories on Oct 25: Sensex, Nifty50 crash; IndiGo, JSW Steel Q2 results; Ratan Tata’s will, and more

Top stories on Oct 25: In today's top news, India's stock indices fell nearly 1%, with investors losing ₹6 lakh crore. The Supreme Court dismissed Maharashtra's appeal against a high-profile case involving Rhea Chakraborty, emphasizing the frivolous nature of the petition related to influential individuals. Here's a list of Top Stories you must know:

Sensex and Nifty 50 crash India's benchmark indices—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—dropped almost a per cent each on October 25, whereas the mid-cap and small-cap segments dropped 2 per cent. Sensex fell 663 points, or 0.83 per cent, to close at 79,402.29. The Nifty 50 declined 219 points, or 0.90 per cent, to end at 24,180.80. Friday marked the fifth consecutive session of losses for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. This week, the Sensex fell 2.2 per cent, and the Nifty 50 dropped 2.7 per cent. Tap to read more

IndiGo Q2 results IndiGo declared its Q2 FY25 results today, reporting a consolidated net loss of ₹986.7 crore, a drop from a net profit of ₹188.9 crore last year. Revenue from operations increased by 13.6 per cent YoY to ₹16,969.6 crore. However, costs rose due to fuel expenses and groundings. Tap to read more

JSW Steel Q2 results JSW Steel declared its Q2FY25 results today, reporting an 85 per cent decline in net profit to ₹404 crore due to an exceptional loss of ₹342 crore and higher taxes. Revenue dropped by 11 per cent to ₹39,684 crore. The EBITDA is ₹5,437 crore, and the margin dropped to 13.7 per cent. Tap to read more

Ratan Tata's will Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata left behind a legacy that includes assets given to his half-sisters, Shireen and Deanna Jejeebhoy and staff. The will mentions his German Shepherd, Tito, a TOI report cited. Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's mentee has also been mentioned in the will. Tata gave up his ownership interest in Naidu's companionship venture, Goodfellows, and waived his education loans. Tata's estimated is valued over ₹10,000 crore. Tap to read

Germany increases visas for Indian workers Germany has increased skilled Indian workers' visas from 20,000 to 90,000.

“We have made a roadmap of Viksit Bharat in the coming 25 years. I am happy that in this important time, the German cabinet has released the 'Focus on India' document....Germany has decided to increase the visa number for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000. It will give a new pace to Germany's growth,” PM Modi said at 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024. Tap to read

SC quashes plea against Rhea Chakraborty

Supreme Court dismissed an appeal of the Maharashtra government on Friday, challenging Bombay High Court order quashing look-out circulars issued against actress Rhea Chakraborty, her father and brother, ANI reported.

“We are warning you. You are filing such a frivolous petition, only because one of the accused is a high-profile person. It will be dismissed with exemplary cost. Both persons have deep roots in society.” the Supreme Court bench noted. Tap to read

Hoax bomb threats to Indian Airlines Almost 300 flights operated by Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara, in the last two weeks. More than 70 flights were disrupted by hoax threat messages on Thursday — including international flights. Tap to read