Top U.S. General Sees Changing Nuclear Threat From North Korea
Timothy W. Martin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 11 Mar 2024, 11:08 PM IST
SummaryThe head of American forces in South Korea says ‘readiness is perishable’ as joint military field exercises roughly double in scale.
COMMAND POST TANGO, South Korea—The top U.S. military official in South Korea said his thinking has changed on deterring North Korea’s nuclear weapons.
