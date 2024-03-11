Top U.S. General Sees Changing Nuclear Threat From North Korea

The South Korean emphasis on a disproportionate response to any North Korean provocation does raise some concern for the U.S., which may not want to see a limited attack escalate into a broader conflict, said Ankit Panda, the Stanton senior fellow in the nuclear-policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Hashing out what might be an acceptable response for all scenarios remains a work in progress for Washington and Seoul, he added.