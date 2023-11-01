Israel-Gaza war: Top UN official resigns over Palestinian ‘genocide’, calls for ‘settler-colonial project dismantling'
Craig Mokhiber alleged the US, US, and much of Europe were ‘wholly complicit in the horrific assault’, calling for ‘dismantling of deeply racist, settler-colonial project’
Craig Mokhiber, a top-ranking official of the United Nations (UN), has resigned as he called for the dismantling of the “deeply racist, settler-colonial project" while citing “genocide" of the Palestinian civilians as Israel continues to batter Gaza. Craig Mokhiber, Director of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in New York, sent his “last official communication" to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, detailing how the UN “failed" in its duty.