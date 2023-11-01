Hello User
Israel-Gaza war: Top UN official resigns over Palestinian ‘genocide’, calls for ‘settler-colonial project dismantling'

Livemint , Written By Chanchal

  • Craig Mokhiber alleged the US, US, and much of Europe were ‘wholly complicit in the horrific assault’, calling for ‘dismantling of deeply racist, settler-colonial project’

A Palestinian man carries the body of a child after being unearthed from the rubble of a building in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip amid relentless Israeli bombardment

Craig Mokhiber, a top-ranking official of the United Nations (UN), has resigned as he called for the dismantling of the “deeply racist, settler-colonial project" while citing “genocide" of the Palestinian civilians as Israel continues to batter Gaza. Craig Mokhiber, Director of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in New York, sent his “last official communication" to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, detailing how the UN “failed" in its duty.

Craig Mokhiber also alleged that the United States, United Kingdom and much of Europe were “wholly complicit in the horrific assault" and that the UN has failed to prevent the genocide of civilians.

“The current wholesale slaughter of the Palestinian people, rooted in an ethno-nationalist colonial-settler ideology, in continuation of decades of their systematic persecution and purging, based entirely upon their status as Arabs … leaves no room for doubt," Craig Mokhiber said.

In his resignation letter, Craig Mokhiber said, “Once again we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes and the organization we serve appears powerless to stop it." The former UN official called for a “one-state solution", which would mean the re-establishment of the historic Palestine and end of the Jewish state.

Craig Mokhiber's resignation letter
Craig Mokhiber's resignation letter

Also Read: Israel's innovative solution in war against Hamas: 'Sponge bombs'. Explained

Craig Mokhiber said, “We must support the establishment of a single, democratic, secular state in all of historic Palestine, with equal rights for Christians, Muslims and Jews, and, therefore, the dismantling of the deeply racist, settler-colonial project and an end to apartheid across the land."

Israel’s assault on Gaza started after Hamas militants infiltrated the Israeli territory from land, air and water on October 7, killed hundreds and abducted nearly 250 civilians, including foreigners who were attending a music festival. While the surprise attack exposed the failure of the most advanced surveillance and defence systems in the world, it also ignited a wide-scale strike in parts of the Gaza.

Updated: 01 Nov 2023, 08:43 AM IST
