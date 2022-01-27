Top US doctor explains why deaths and hospitalisations remain low in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Top US doctor, who recently got infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, explained the likely factors behind fatalities and hospitalisations remaining low in India
Even as India is reporting more than 2 lakh covid cases daily, deaths and hospitalisations remain low. What is the reason behind the same? One of the top US doctors, who got infected by the Omicron variant of coronavirus of late, explained the likely factors behind fatalities and hospitalisations remaining low in the country.
He listed low median age, baseline immunity due to vaccinations and previous COVID waves as the likely factor.
He further added that it's difficult to fool an immune system twice.
“Reassuring trend in India/Pakistan so far. Cases surging but deaths and hospitalizations remaining low. Likely factor is low median age, baseline immunity due to vaccinations and previous COVID waves. Best to wait 4 more weeks but it’s difficult to fool an immune system twice," Dr Younus tweeted sharing a graph comparing a 7-day average from September 2020 to November 2021.
Dr Faheem often shares Covid-related tips on the microblogging site.
Meanwhile, with 2,86,384 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,03,71,500 today, according to the Union Health Ministry. The death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities.
The Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am showed that the active cases have decreased to 22,02,472 and comprise 5.46 per cent of the total infections.
Not only India, but the entire world is reporting a higher number of daily infections due to the Omicron variant of Covid. The World Health Organization (WHO) officials have pointed out that the next Covid-19 variant will definitely be more contagious than omicron.
