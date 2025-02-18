Toronto plane crash: CCTV footage captures jet bursting into flames minutes before flipping upside down in Canada| Watch

Toronto plane crash: A Delta Air Lines regional jet made a dramatic emergency landing amid a snowstorm at Canada's Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday. The aeroplane burst into flames before turning upside down while making the emergency landing.

The aeroplane crash left eighteen people out of the 80 passengers onboard critically injured. No casualty has been confirmed so far. CCTV footage from the airport captured the final moments before the plane crash in Canada.

Watch | CCTV footage shows final moments The CCTV footage captured the final moments of Toronto aeroplane crash in which the jet can be seen skidding over the runway before bursting into flames.

In another video, recorded by an affected passenger, the aeroplane structure can be seen upside down, while fire brigade officials continue to douse the fire. The video was shared by RTN Canada.

Toronto Pearson plane crash in Canada The plane crash occured on Monday amid harsh weather due to a snowstorm. Injured passengers, which also include a child, were rushed to hospital and are receiving treatment.

The single aircraft accident involved a CRJ900 aircraft operated by its Endeavor Air subsidiary. A total of 76 passengers were onboard the aircraft along with four crew members. The 16-year-old CRJ900, made by Canada's Bombardier and powered by GE Aerospace engines, can seat up to 90 people.

Canadian authorities said that they would investigate the cause of the crash which is still unknown.

‘We hit ground, we're sideways, now upside down’: Survivor of Toronto plane crash A survivor of the Toronto plane crash, John Nelson, told CNN that there was no indication of anything unusual before landing.

"We hit the ground, and we were sideways, and then we were upside down," Nelson told the television network.

"I was able to just unbuckle and sort of fall and push myself to the ground. And then some people were kind of hanging and needed some help being helped down, and others were able to get down on their own," he said.

