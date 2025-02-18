Several videos of passengers evacuating the Delta Airlines plane, which flipped upside down on the snowy ground after crashing while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport, have gone viral on social media. The videos show panicked passengers evacuating the aircraft with assistance from the crew and ground staff.

At least 18 people were injured including three critically – a child, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 40s – after a Delta Airlines plane crashed landed at the Toronto airport, ending up upside down on the snowy ground. No casualty have been reported in the Delta Airlines crash.

All the injured, are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital in Toronto.

Dramatic images and videos from social media show people stumbling away from the CRJ-900 plane, lying belly-up on the tarmac, shielding their faces from strong winds and blowing snow.

The Endeavor Air flight 4819 with 76 passengers and four crew was landing in the afternoon in Canada's biggest metropolis, having flown from Minneapolis in the US state of Minnesota, the airline said in a statement.

The airlines has not provided any explanation of the cause of the Delta Airlines plane crash, or how the plane ended up on its back with its wings clipped.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a Delta Airlines plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport

Viral videos also showed the fire crew attempting to douse the fires around the Delta Airlines plane crash.

Facebook user John Nelson, who said he was a passenger on the flight, posted a video from the tarmac showing the overturned aircraft and narrated: “Our plane crashed. It's upside down.”

“Most people appear to be okay. We're all getting off,” the passenger said.

Another passenger said there was no indication of anything unusual before the crash landing of the plane. “We hit the ground, and we were sideways, and then we were upside down,” he told a television network.