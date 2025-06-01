Torrential rain, floodwater, massive landslides claim lives as advancing monsoon intensifies in Assam, Kerala, others

Advancing monsoon rains wreaked havoc across several regions in India over the past few days, especially in northeastern states, Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Let's have a look at updated death toll across states due to rain-related incidents.

Death toll in Karnataka Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office issued a statement on Saturday, underlining that the state recorded the highest rainfall in May and in the pre-monsoon season in the last 125 years. In May, the state usually receives around 74 mm of rainfall on average but this time a whopping 197 per cent uptick in rainfall was registered which is much higher than the normal range.

In the last two months, 48 deaths were reported in rain-related incidents which occurred due to falling of trees, collapse of houses, drowning, landslide and electrocution. As per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) statement, excessive pre-monsoon showers claimed 71 lives since April. The state government announced an emergency compensation of ₹5 lakh for the kins of the deceased.

Death toll in Maharashtra Around 16 individuals were reported dead in Maharashtra on May 29 since May 24 after heavy rains lashed the state. As per Disaster Management Department data, the state recorded various rain-related incidents including tree falling, structural collapses and lightning.

Death toll in Arunachal Pradesh As many as 9 were reported dead in Arunachal Pradesh after massive landslides wreaked disaster, ANI reported. The state government will be offering ex-gratia worth ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the victims. Amid rivers flowing above danger mark, the authorities urged residents in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations as incessant rainfall caused severe waterlogging across the state.

Death toll in Mizoram Massive landslide triggered by relentless downpour led to destruction of 13 houses in Mizoram and claimed one life.

Death toll in Assam In Assam, as many as eight individuals were reported dead following incessant rainfall over the past few days, PTI reported. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) landslides killed 5 in Kamrup Metropolitan district. Meanwhile, floods and landslides caused massive inundation in 17 districts and impacted lives of over 78,000 people.

As knee-deep waters invaded houses and inundated streets, massive waterlogging was reported in the state's capital Guwahati. The flood situation was aggravated due to rainwaters coming from upstream stretch of Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. Amid swelling rivers, embankments were breached and several districts by severely impacted by raging floodwater, including Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Darrang, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Kamrup, Biswanath Tinsukia and Karbi Anglong West.

Death toll in Meghalaya In Meghalaya, 3 deaths in rain-related incident were reported. An emergency ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each for the kins of the deceased will be offered by the state, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced. "Nearly 1,100 in 49 villages have been affected by landslides, flash floods and power line disruptions," a senior official informed PTI.

Death toll in Tripura In Tripura, low-lying areas were inundated after heavy rain and one individual drowned in the floodwaters.