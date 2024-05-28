Kerala rains: Torrential downpour floods streets; fisherman dies after boat capsizes at Muthalapozhi — top 8 updates
Several parts of Kerala were battered by torrential rains accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday, May 28, disrupting day-to-day activities. The incessant rainfall inundated narrow lanes and busy roads in Kochi and adjacent areas. The bad weather and waterlogging resulted in traffic snarls on major roads across the state.