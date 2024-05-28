Kerala rains: Several parts of Kerala were battered by torrential rains accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday. At Muthalapozhi in Thiruvananthapuram district, a fisherman died after his fishing vessel capsized.

Several parts of Kerala were battered by torrential rains accompanied by gusty winds on Tuesday, May 28, disrupting day-to-day activities. The incessant rainfall inundated narrow lanes and busy roads in Kochi and adjacent areas. The bad weather and waterlogging resulted in traffic snarls on major roads across the state.

Impact of torrential rains Continuous downpours since early morning, after a brief lull, adversely affected Kakkanad Infopark and Aluva-Edappally areas.

The capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, has been experiencing heavy rains since Monday night. Many trees have been uprooted, and streams are overflowing in villages.

At Muthalapozhi in the Thiruvananthapuram district, a fishing vessel carrying four people capsized, taking the life of a fisherman on Tuesday. The fisherman, identified as Abraham from Attingal, was returning to the Muthalapozhi harbour area when the incident occurred. The rest of the three were rescued by local authorities. Also read: Red alert in Delhi: IMD warns of severe heatwave across 6 states today; IMD issues rainfall alert in Arunachal, 7 others

In the vicinity of Neyyattinkara, a house suffered significant damage when a tree fell on it amidst heavy rains and winds. Also read: Above-normal rains seen, says IMD; monsoon over Kerala in five days The high-range areas of Nedumangadu, Neyyattinkara, Kattakkada, and Amboori experienced widespread rainfall.

Locals reported that part of a hill behind the renowned Bali mandapam at Papanasam, near Varkala, collapsed due to the heavy rains.

The eco-tourism centre at the Ponmudi hill station was shut down due to inclement weather conditions. Also read: Heatwaves to end soon? IMD predicts day when North India will get relief As the heavy rains continue to lash the rural regions of Thiruvananthapuram, the Aruvikkara dam's shutters have been raised to 90 cm, according to district officials. It is noteworthy that the dam shutters would reportedly be raised up to 150 cm, posing a risk to nearby houses. Also read: Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts monsoon in India's Silicon Valley by mid-June. Check details here The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall and gusty winds of speeds up to 40 kmph in Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts on Tuesday. Moreover, the IMD's weather report predicts moderate rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Malappuram districts.

(With agency inputs)

