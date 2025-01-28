Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested a Ukrainian actor Armen Ataine in connection with multi-crore Torres Ponzi scam. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) official said he is accused of assisting the alleged Ukrainian masterminds involved in the case, PTI reported. In the Torres Jewellery Ponzi scam, hundreds have been cheated who were promised high returns on investments.

"Ataine was apprehended on Tuesday from Malvani, a western suburb, after his role in the case came to light," PTI quoted an official as saying. With the arrest of the latest suspect, the total number of people apprehended in the case stands at six. This comes three days after EOW arrested the absconding accused and self-proclaimed ‘whistleblower,’ Tausef Reyaz, who is Platinum Hern CEO, Mid-Day reported.

According to officials, the Ukrainian actor acted as the prime link between the Ukrainians and Indians who introduced former to the later. Notably, Armen Ataine was a part the first two important meetings for opening Torres stores in Mumbai. He reportedly played key role in conducting all the meetings.

Armen Ataine in collaboration with another Ukrainian national played an instrumental role in conspiring to lure the investors for attractive returns. The jewellery company used a combination of Ponzi and multi-level marketing (MLM) schemes to defraud investors of crores of rupees. Thousands of investors were duped of over ₹57 crore rupees after they invested in these schemes.

Other three idividuals who have been detained in the case include south Mumbai resident Sarvesh Ashok Surve (30); an Uzbek national Tania alias Tazagul Karaxanovna Xasatova (52); and a Russian national Valentina Ganesh Kumar (44).

What Torres' official YouTube account said? According to Torres' official YouTube account its CEO led coup carried out a robbery at the company's showrooms. The video posted on January 10 states, “Under the leadership of two Torres employees, CEO Tausif Reyaz and Chief Analyst Abhishek Gupta, a coup was organised in the team tonight and Torres stores were robbed” on January 5.

