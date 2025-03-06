On March 14, 2025, a spectacular total lunar eclipse, also known as a “Blood Moon”, will captivate stargazers across much of the globe.

This rare astronomical phenomenon occurs when Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, causing the Earth’s atmosphere to filter out shorter wavelengths of light, leaving the Moon with a distinctive red hue.

While the event promises to be a breathtaking sight, the total lunar eclipse will unfortunately not be visible from India due to the timing during daylight hours.

The eclipse will begin at 9:27 am IST and reach its peak at 12:28 pm IST before concluding by 3:30 pm IST. During these hours, the Moon will remain below the horizon for observers in India, preventing any direct viewing.

However, for those in India eager to experience this celestial event, live streams will be available across various social media platforms, allowing them to witness the spectacle in real-time.

For the best viewing experience, the eclipse will be most visible in North and South America, where the total eclipse will last for over 65 minutes. The eclipse will begin at 11:57 pm EDT on March 13, 2025, and end at 6:00 am EDT on March 14.

According to the Times of India, the ‘Total Eclipse’ will begin at 2:26 am and end at 3:31 am EDT (06:26 to 07:31 UTC). Throughout this period, the Moon will take on a reddish hue, making it a captivating sight.

In addition to the Americas, parts of Europe will witness the eclipse at moonset, while East Asia will see it during moonrise. Australia and parts of Africa will also be able to view the event.

Although this eclipse won’t be visible in India, Indian astronomy enthusiasts can look forward to a full lunar eclipse that will be observable nationwide on September 7-8, 2025. This upcoming eclipse offers another opportunity for stargazers to enjoy the phenomenon without the constraints of daylight hours.