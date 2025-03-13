Lunar eclipse: For the first time in more than two years, skywatchers across North America will witness a total lunar eclipse, also known as a “blood moon”, later this week, reported USA Today.

The celestial event will take place on the night of Thursday, continuing into the early hours of Friday morning, offering a spectacular sight to those in the right viewing conditions.

When and Where to Watch According to the National Weather Service, the total lunar eclipse will begin at 12:55 am. ET (Thursday night/Friday morning) and last for over three and a half hours.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, which can only be seen from specific locations, this lunar eclipse will be visible across all of the lower 48 states, as well as parts of South America, Europe, and Africa.

For the best viewing experience, it is recommended to find a dark location away from city lights. While no special equipment is needed to observe the eclipse, using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the details, making the reddish hue of the moon even more striking.

Why Does the Moon Turn Red? During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow over the lunar surface. As sunlight filters through Earth's atmosphere, it bends and scatters, allowing only red and orange wavelengths to reach the moon—hence the eerie "blood moon" effect.

A Rare Celestial Event Total lunar eclipses don’t happen often, making this a must-see event for astronomy enthusiasts. The last one occurred over two years ago, and the next total lunar eclipse won’t happen until 2026.