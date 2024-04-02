Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Prison inmates sue to watch ‘religious’ event after New York orders jail lockdown
April 8 Total Solar Eclipse: Prison inmates in New York are suing the corrections department for total lockdown orders of the jail during the Total Solar Eclipse event on April 8, citing its “religious" significance. The suit argues that the order of total lockdown on the Total Solar Eclipse day violates the constitutional rights of the prison mates by preventing them from practicing their religion by taking part in the religious event.