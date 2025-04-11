‘Touched her inappropriately, cops uninterested…’: Husband left helpless as wife ‘harassed’ in Delhi

A couple from Delhi has alleged harassment by two young boys while they were returning from work late in the evening. They have turned to social media to seek strict punishment, stating that the cops remain "uninterested" in the case. The man, whose identity remains anonymous, shared the traumatic experience - said to have occurred on April 8 - on Reddit. The incident took place when they were commuting home in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar and were heading towards Preet Vihar before the Akshardham Flyover.

The man recalled how two boys came from behind, touched his wife "inappropriately," laughed, revved the throttle, and then sped away towards NH (National Highway) 24.

Shocked by the incident, the man took a moment to comprehend what had happened before rushing his bike and accelerating towards them at full speed. However, he couldn’t catch them as they were on a racing bike, while he was riding a scooty (Activa).

The man - who shared the harrowing experience, stated, "This was a horrific incident both for me and my wife. None of us went to work today, and I cannot imagine the kind of thoughts she must be going through. I'm trying my best to emotionally support her."

Despite immediately filing a First Information Report (FIR), the victim expressed frustration over the authorities' apparent disinterest in the case. He added, "It looked like the police officer wasn't interested in the case or was probably taking it very lightly. I don't have any hopes from the police."

The couple, however, possesses crucial evidence, including video footage of the perpetrators fleeing the scene. He also stated that their vehicle number, DL10AF5999, is clearly visible in the footage, along with a partial image of one of the suspects' faces.