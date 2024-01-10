Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO) has written a letter to EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti after it announced the suspension of all flight bookings to the island nation on its website in solidarity with India.

In a letter to the CEO, MATATO wrote, “Tourism stands as the lifeblood of the Maldives, contributing over two-thirds of our GDP and providing livelihoods to approximately 44,000 Maldivians who work directly in the tourism sector. The potential adverse impact on tourism holds the power to unleash severe repercussions on our economy, affecting the lives and well-being of many." Also Read: MakeMyTrip observes 3400% increase in Lakshadweep searches amid India-Maldives row While referring to the derogatory remarks by the three ministers, MATATO has extended its 'sincere apology'. It wrote, “It is with very heart that MATATO acknowledges the regrettable and derogatory comments made by some Deputy Ministers on social media platforms. These individuals, now suspended from their roles, do not reflect the sentiments of Maldivians in general. MATATO extends its sincere apologies for the hurt caused by these remarks."

"We want you to know that the bonds connecting our nations transcend politics. We consider our Indian counterparts not just as business associates but as cherished brothers and sisters," the letter added.

Following the controversial remarks made by three Maldivian ministers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EaseMyTrip has decided to stop bookings for the island nation, claiming that 'nationalism' is greater than any 'personal interest'.

Announcing the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter), EaseMyTrip founder Prashant Pitti wrote, "Water & beaches of Lakshadweep are as good as Maldives/Seychelles. We at @EaseMyTrip will come up with crazy special-offers to promote this pristine destination that our PM @narendramodi has recently visited!" The idea was further supported by EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti who confirmed that the travel company has indeed stopped flight bookings to the Maldives

In an interaction with news agency ANI, Prashant Pitti said, “...Our company is entirely homegrown and made in India. Amid the row over Maldives MP's post on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, we have decided that we will not accept any bookings for Maldives...We want Ayodhya and Lakshadweep to turn out as international destinations..."

Yesterday, The Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI) also came in support of India and ‘strongly condemned’ the derogatory remarks made by the ministers on PM Modi's post on Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu urged China to intensify efforts to send more tourists to his country amid the India-Maldives row. While addressing the Maldives Business Forum in Fujian Province on the second day of his five-day visit to China, Muizzu termed China as the island nation's “closest" ally. “China remains one of our closest allies and development partners.

What is India-Maldives controversy all about?

A massive row was triggered last week as Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit. On January 2, PM Modi visited the Union Territory and shared several pictures, including an 'exhilarating experience' of him trying his hand at snorkelling.

The post by Mariyam Shiuna – which has now been deleted – featured the pictures of PM Modi from his recent visit to Lakshadweep. The Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, referred to the Indian prime minister as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’.

Notably, the Maldives government has now decided to remove the three ministers - Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid - from their posts. A Maldives government spokesperson was quoted as saying by local media, “All government officials responsible for the comments have been suspended from their post effective immediately"

(With agency inputs)

