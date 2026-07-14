Tourist family attacked near Nashik after eve-teasing incident; 9 arrested

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the alleged molestation of a woman tourist and the assault on her family near Bhavali Dam in Maharashtra's Nashik district, according to PTI. Police said the incident occurred on Sunday, while the arrests were made on Tuesday, with efforts underway to trace additional suspects.

According to the complaint filed by the 44-year-old woman, she had gone to visit the waterfalls near Bhavali Dam with her husband, son, daughter, brother-in-law, and two nephews when the incident occurred.

PTI reported that two youths allegedly whistled at the woman and began eve-teasing her. When her family members objected to their behaviour, the accused allegedly assaulted them, tore the woman's clothes and snatched her mobile phone.

The complaint further alleged that when the woman's husband attempted to recover the phone, the accused snatched his 20-gram gold chain and assaulted him.

Family chased, SUV vandalised during attack According to PTI, the family's ordeal continued even after they attempted to leave the area. The accused allegedly chased their SUV in a car and on a motorcycle before overtaking the vehicle and blocking its path.

The woman alleged that around eight to nine men armed with sticks, iron rods and baseball bats emerged from the vehicles, smashed the SUV's windshield and forced her out of the vehicle.

She alleged that the group then molested her, while one of the accused attempted to strike her on the head with a baseball bat. The woman managed to dodge the blow, according to the complaint cited by PTI. After escaping the attackers, the family reached a nearby police station and submitted a video of the incident.

Police identify more suspects According to PTI, Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police Dr D.S. Swami said a case has been registered under charges including molestation, attempt to murder and dacoity. The nine arrested accused are residents of Girnare, Nandgaon Sado, Manikkhamb and nearby villages.

According to PTI, one of the arrested accused, identified as Bhoir, had previously been booked in a murder case during 2020-21. Police said the investigation remains ongoing as officials continue to identify the remaining accused and gather further evidence related to the attack.