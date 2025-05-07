Kashmir attack fallout: Tourists skip Valley for Kullu, Darjeeling, Dehradun
SummaryAccording to industry experts, Kashmir had become a preferred tourist destinations over the past two years. But after the 22 April attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, tourists are considering destinations in other hill states such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh
The deadly terror attack in Pahalgam last month, claiming the lives of 26 tourists, has had a direct consequence: travellers are now skipping Jammu and Kashmir in favour of other hill resorts to beat the summer heat.
