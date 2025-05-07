Kashmir attack fallout: Tourists skip Valley for Kullu, Darjeeling, Dehradun

As per data shared by travel portals EaseMyTrip and Ixigo, Munnar and Vagamon in Kerala, Kullu-Manali, Shimla and Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh and Dehradun in Uttrakhand have recorded a surge in air travel demand. As per Ixigo data, flight bookings to travel to Kullu in May have shot up by 188% year-on-year, 133% to Dehradun and by 64% to Shimla.