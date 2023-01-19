Toyota recalls 1,390 units: These are the impacted models

Earlier this week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said that it aims to roll out products based on multiple clean technologies for the Indian market. He said that the company will reinforce its internal combustion engine based model range to cater to all kinds of emerging customer requirements in the country. He was speaking to news agency PTI on the sidelines of Auto Expo, 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}