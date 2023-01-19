Toyota recalls 1,390 units: These are the impacted models

Toyota recalls 1,390 units: These are the impacted models1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
Japan-based auto manufacturer company Toyota has recalled 1,390 units of its impacted vehicles. As per a report by Carwale, the company has announced a voluntary recall of Toyota Glanza and Toyota Hyryder.
According to the report, the affected models have a possible issue with the airbags. The impacted models are manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023.
The company says that it will replace the defective part on both the impacted models. Toyota dealerships will individually contact the impacted car owners. Till then, the users are advised to minimize the use of vehicles to avoid any harm.
The report comes a day after Maruti Suzuki recalled 17,362 units of its six models – Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, to rectify a possible defect in the airbag controller according to a regulatory filing by the company. The affected vehicles are manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January 2023.
In a statement, Maruti Suzuki said: “The Company has announced to recall a total of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January, 2023. The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco,Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara."
Earlier this week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said that it aims to roll out products based on multiple clean technologies for the Indian market. He said that the company will reinforce its internal combustion engine based model range to cater to all kinds of emerging customer requirements in the country. He was speaking to news agency PTI on the sidelines of Auto Expo, 2023.
During the interaction, Yoshimura also noted that the automaker is conscious of the fact that a huge amount of forex goes into the import of fossil fuels.
"So that is perhaps one of the biggest problems for the country. So, we are trying to do whatever possible to support what the government wants to solve," he stated.
