Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup heroes boarded the special chartered Air India flight from Barbados on Tuesday to return to motherland India. As the World Champions are all set to bring the T20 World Cup home, their flight has now become the most tracked flight on the flightradar website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Air India flight with call sign AIC24WC is bringing the Indian heroes, who were stuck in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl, back.

