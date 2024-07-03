Hello User
Business News/ News / Track Rohit Sharma-led T20 WC heroes' flight in real-time: Call sign of Air India's flight from Barbados is AIC24WC

Track Rohit Sharma-led T20 WC heroes' flight in real-time: Call sign of Air India's flight from Barbados is AIC24WC

Written By Arshdeep kaur

Track Rohit Sharma-led T20 WC heroes were stuck in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl

Team India celebrating after getting their hands on the World Cup trophy.

Rohit Sharma-led T20 World Cup heroes boarded the special chartered Air India flight from Barbados on Tuesday to return to motherland India. As the World Champions are all set to bring the T20 World Cup home, their flight has now become the most tracked flight on the flightradar website.

The Air India flight with call sign AIC24WC is bringing the Indian heroes, who were stuck in Barbados due to hurricane Beryl, back.

