Centre to tighten safety checks on tractor trailers after fatal accidents
Vijay C Roy , Manas Pimpalkhare 4 min read 15 Oct 2025, 09:30 pm IST
Summary
Many trailers used with tractors, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, are made by unorganized manufacturers that don’t follow safety norms. A vast majority of these trailers are not even registered, and are technically plying illegally on public roads.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The government plans to tighten checks and strictly enforce safety norms for tractor trailers, after several fatal accidents involving the vehicles that are used to transport small loads, two people aware of the matter said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story