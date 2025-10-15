Centre to tighten safety checks on tractor trailers after fatal accidents

According to a study published in 2023 by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, there were about 1.7 million trailers operating in the country in 2020, mostly in rural areas for agricultural purposes. To be sure, trailer registration is mandatory, even if it is sold along with a tractor for agricultural purposes. "In India, less than 2% of tractor trailers are registered. The majority of trailers manufactured by local vendors don't meet safety standards, and every year precious lives are lost in accidents," said S. Velmurugan, chief scientist, and head of department, traffic engineering and safety, CSIR-Central Road Research Institute, Delhi.