Trade balance with Europe moves into deficit in FY24
India’s trade with Europe stood at a deficit of $1.24 billion during the April-December 2023 period, with exports at $71.68 billion, up 0.66% annually and imports at $72.91 billion, up 6.5% annually
New Delhi: India’s trade balance with Europe has moved into negative territory over the first three quarters of FY24, with imports exceeding exports during the period. This is a reversal from FY22 and FY23, when the trade balance was positive.
