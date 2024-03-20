Trade ministry officials to meet exporters to address challenges with phytosanitary requirements
The (commerce) ministry is preparing a data set on export consignments that were rejected by European countries and other regions, where phytosanitary certifications are very stringent leading to major trade barriers despite a relaxation in duties
New Delhi: Senior commerce ministry officials are preparing to meet exporters and other stakeholders to find ways to meet phytosanitary requirements that have become a hurdle for agricultural exports, two people aware of the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message