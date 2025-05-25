Trade talks with Japan, Asean, and others likely to get impetus after completion of US, and EU deals
SummaryCommerce minister Piyush Goyal visited Brussels on 23 May, to join India’s chief negotiator L. Satya Srinivas and his team, who were already at the EU headquarters for FTA negotiations.
New Delhi: The Centre is likely to refocus on advancing trade negotiations with Japan, Australia, Asean, South Korea, Peru and Sri Lanka after the conclusion of talks with the US and EU, likely in the coming months, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story