Trade talks with India in 'final but trickier' stages ahead of UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch's visit to India2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 02:45 PM IST
UK trade talks with India are entering their ‘final but trickier’ stages, according to UK government sources. While a full trade deal is not expected to be reached by September, officials express hope that a deal could be within reach in the coming months.
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch's visit to India for a meeting of G20 trade ministers this week signals that UK trade talks with India are entering their "final but trickier" stages, according to UK government sources, reported BBC News.
