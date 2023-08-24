UK trade talks with India are entering their ‘final but trickier’ stages, according to UK government sources. While a full trade deal is not expected to be reached by September, officials express hope that a deal could be within reach in the coming months.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch's visit to India for a meeting of G20 trade ministers this week signals that UK trade talks with India are entering their "final but trickier" stages, according to UK government sources, reported BBC News.

Despite speculation about the possibility of a trade deal before Rishi Sunak's visit to India in September, UK government insiders have indicated that there are no expectations for a full deal to be reached by then.

While officials express hope that a deal could be within reach in the coming months, they emphasise that there are still significant challenges to overcome.

A trade agreement with India has long been considered a coveted goal for the UK, particularly after Brexit. The UK seeks to lower tariffs on its exports, including automobiles and whisky, which currently face high tariffs in India, making them less competitive. However, trade negotiations have faced obstacles, including the UK's reluctance to grant more visas to Indian workers, a matter of concern to both sides.

William Bain of the British Chambers of Commerce highlights the significance of gaining access to the Indian market for British services, particularly in fields such as travel, business, and financial services, as the UK's economy is predominantly services-based.

While formal negotiations are not on the agenda during Trade Secretary Badenoch's visit to India to meet fellow trade ministers in the G20 group of wealthy nations, discussions between officials from both sides will continue in India. A one-on-one meeting with her Indian counterpart is scheduled after the G20 meeting.

Although there have been reports suggesting that a deal is "close," government officials have indicated that a full agreement is unlikely to be reached by September. Negotiations are expected to continue beyond this visit. Rishi Sunak's upcoming visit in September for the G20 leaders' summit is anticipated to be warmly received, particularly in light of his appointment as the first British Indian prime minister.

The UK is committed to pursuing the best possible deal for both parties, with a focus on goods, services, and investment. The ultimate goal is a fair and balanced agreement that serves the best interests of the UK and its economy.

Mint could not independently confirm the development

