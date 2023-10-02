Amitabh Bachchan's Flipkart ad ‘biased’, ‘misleading’, says CAIT, seeks withdrawal
In the ad which is now unavailable on Flipkart's YouTube channel, Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly heard as saying that the mobile deals offered by the e-commerce portal are not available at the retail outlets.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on October 2 issued a statement that condemns actor Amitabh Bachchan for a “biased" and "misleading" advertisement for e-commerce platform Flipkart.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message