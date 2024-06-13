Traders Cheer On Argentina as Milei Win Underpins Austerity Push

Investors welcomed congressional approval of President Javier Milei’s omnibus bill, saying it showed he can push through contentious reforms many see as key to getting Argentina’s economy back on track.

Bloomberg
First Published11:01 PM IST
Traders Cheer On Argentina as Milei Win Underpins Austerity Push
Traders Cheer On Argentina as Milei Win Underpins Austerity Push

(Bloomberg) -- Investors welcomed congressional approval of President Javier Milei’s omnibus bill, saying it showed he can push through contentious reforms many see as key to getting Argentina’s economy back on track.

The president won just enough support to advance his landmark austerity package in the Senate early Thursday morning, following weeks of horse-trading and pushback from opposition lawmakers.

The vote confirmed many investors’ base case scenario, sending sovereign bonds higher. US-listed shares of Argentine companies and an exchange-traded fund that tracks the country’s stocks also climbed. 

Still, some see additional gains as limited since much of the reform was already priced in, and the Senate’s rejection of a provision that would expand income tax triggered concerns over Milei’s ability to eliminate fiscal deficits. A cobweb of capital controls and a weaker peso in parallel markets may also hinder foreign investment, they said. 

Graham Stock, senior EM sovereign strategist at RBC BlueBay Asset Management:

Kate Moreton, analyst at Columbia Threadneedle:

Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Donato Guarino:

Stuart Sclater-Booth, portfolio manager for emerging-markets debt at Stone Harbor Investment Partners:

David Austerweil, deputy portfolio manager for emerging-markets at Van Eck Associates Corp.: 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsTraders Cheer On Argentina as Milei Win Underpins Austerity Push

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

300.95
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
10.4 (3.58%)

Tata Steel

182.50
10:29 AM | 13 JUN 2024
0.25 (0.14%)

GAIL India

219.75
10:28 AM | 13 JUN 2024
2.8 (1.29%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

164.95
10:22 AM | 13 JUN 2024
-1.9 (-1.14%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Usha Martin

414.40
10:23 AM | 13 JUN 2024
36.25 (9.59%)

Aegis Logis

839.60
10:26 AM | 13 JUN 2024
73.15 (9.54%)

Elgi Equipments

655.00
09:59 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.25 (8.49%)

Praj Industries

685.85
10:20 AM | 13 JUN 2024
51.55 (8.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,441.00-219.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00139.00
    Delhi
    73,155.00353.00
    Kolkata
    72,797.00-577.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue