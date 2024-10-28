Delhi traffic police is set to enforce traffic restrictions around India Gate on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. The day will be celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, and the 'Run for Unity' event has been organised to honour the leader.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2024: On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, a 'run for Unity' is being organised in the national capital city, New Delhi, on October 29. Although Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary falls on October 31, this time, it is being celebrated across India on Tuesday, October 29, as announced by Prime Minister Modi during Mann Ki Baat address. The change in the date of the celebration was made considering the clash with the Diwali celebrations on Thursday.

Thus, ‘Run For Unity’ will be held on October 29 this year and dedicated to the 'Iron Man of India', who played a pivotal role in unifying the diverse princely states to form the modern Indian nation. ‘Run for Unity’ in Delhi will be flagged off at 7:41 am on Tuesday from Gate No. 1 of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. It will move left to C-Hexagon and right on Radial opposite Shahjahan Road. The Run will conclude at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue.

Around 7,700 participants will participate in the event. Traffic restrictions will be effective around India Gate, C-Hexagon, from 6:45 am till the completion of the event. Delhi Traffic police in a social media post on X said, "Special traffic arrangements have been made in view of 'Run For Unity' from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 29, 2024 in celebration of #RashtriyaEktaDiwas."

Routes to avoid Commuters must take note of the route for the run and avoid roads accordingly during their journey. Given below are the diversion points that will be in place:

1. Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

2. Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing

3. Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing

4. Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing

5. Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing

6. Q-Point

7. R/A Mansingh Road

8. R/A Jaswant Singh Road

9. K.G Marg-Firozshah Road Crossing

10. R/A Mandi House

Routes to take South to North and vice versa Ring Road - Sarai Kale Khan - I.P. Flyover - Rajghat.

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg - Mathura Road -W-Point-A-Point

Aurobindo Marg - Kamal Ataturk Marg - Kautilya Marg - Sardar Patel Marg Mathor Teresa Crescent - R/A RML and continue

Aurobindo Marg - Aurobindo Chowk - Prithiviraj Chowk - R/A MLNP - Janpath or Rafi Marg - Connaught Place - New Delhi Railway Station (Chelmsford Road Minto Road)