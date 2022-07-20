Traffic likely to be hit on July 21 due to Sonia Gandhi's ED questioning

Expecting protests over the questioning of Sonia Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald money laundering case, the Delhi Police said traffic is likely to be hit in the capital city
Anticipating massive protests over the questioning of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday that traffic is likely to be hit. Traffic may also be affected due to an increase in the number of kanwariyas passing through parts of Delhi on Thursday.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Gandhi to appear before it on July 21 for questioning in the National Herald case.
A senior Delhi Police official said that in view of the ongoing Parliament session, adequate security and traffic arrangements have been made to deal with any "contagious situation" which may arise due to the protests over the Congress chief's questioning.
In view of Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the ED, some roads near the Congress office have already been barricaded by police, sources have told news agency PTI.
'KANWAR YATRA'
Devotees of Lord Shiva, also known as kanwariyas, from different parts of the country collect water from the Ganga river from Uttarakhand's Haridwar to offer at Shiva temples.
The kanwar yatra started on July 14 and will conclude on July 26.
Police said that the number of kanwariyas is likely to increase from Thursday onwards. The kanwariyas are likely to pass through Apsara Border, Shahdara flyover, Seelampur, ISBT flyover, Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, National Highway 8 and exit from Rajokri Border for Haryana.
Wazirabad Road, Wazirabad Bridge, Outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, National Highway 1 and exit from Singhu Border or Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi and exit from Tikri Border for Haryana, Maharajpur Border, Road number 56, Ghazipur Border, Ring Road, Mathura Road and Badarpur Border exit are some of other points.
Police said traffic is likely to be impacted on some roads in east and outer Delhi. Police also said that required arrangements have been made to avoid jams.
According to the reports, a total of 1,925 police personnel have been deployed for traffic regulation.
Delhi Police has advised that everyone should follow traffic rules. Security has also been beefed up at kanwar camps. Police are working closely with the kanwar samitis to ensure that the yatra concludes smoothly without any untoward incident.
