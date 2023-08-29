G20 Summit: Delhi Traffic Police has released a revised traffic advisory, in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi. The advisory includes regulations on vehicular movements within the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly in New Delhi District and its surrounding areas, with a focus on public safety and convenience.

Open during the G20 Summit

The G20 Summit will take place at the newly constructed Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Traffic around this area will be regulated.

Closed during the G20 Summit

From September 8 to September 10, all establishments, including schools, offices, restaurants, malls, and markets in New Delhi, will be closed. The Supreme Court will also remain closed during this period.

Entry and exit for residents

Residents living in the area will be permitted entry and exit without special passes. However, individuals coming from outside the area will require special passes.

Routes to avoid

General traffic, excluding goods vehicles and buses, will be allowed into Delhi from Rajokari Border. Traffic from NH-48 will be diverted to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. No vehicular movement will be allowed on NH-48 towards Dhaula Kuan.

Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel will be closed to all types of vehicles, including goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses like Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses from September 7 to September 10.

Suggested Routes During the G20 Summit

Commuters are advised to avoid travel to areas falling within regulated and controlled zones. However, if necessary, the following routes can be taken:

North-South Corridor: Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Sarai Kale Khan - Delhi-Meerut Expressway - Noida Link Road - Pusta Road - Yudhistir Setu - ISBT Kashmere Gate - Ring Road - Majnu Ka Tila

East-West Corridor: From Sun Dial/DND Flyover - Ring Road - Ashram Chowk - Moolchand Underpass - AIIMS Chowk - Ring Road - Dhaula Kuan - Ring Road - Brar Square - Naraina Flyover - Rajouri Garden Junction - Ring Road - Punjabi Bagh Junction - Ring Road - Azad Pur Chowk

From Yudhisthir Setu - Ring Road - Chandgi Ram Akhara - Mall Road - Azad Pur Chowk - Ring Road - Lala Jagat Narayan Marg

Metro Service Restrictions

Metro rail services will be available at all metro stations. However, boarding and de-boarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be allowed on September 9 and 10 from 5 am to 11 pm.

