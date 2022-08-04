Traffic movement to be hit in Lutyens' Delhi as Congress plans mass protest

Traffic movement in several parts of the national capita is likely to be affected ahead of Congress' nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment and a range of issues
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As Congress gets ready for a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST hike, traffic movement on some stretches of Lutyens' Delhi is likely to be affected on Friday. The Delhi traffic police has said that special arrangements have been made ahead of Congress’ protest on a range of issues. It also said that diversions will be suggested as per expected spots of congestion on major roads.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As Congress gets ready for a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST hike, traffic movement on some stretches of Lutyens' Delhi is likely to be affected on Friday. The Delhi traffic police has said that special arrangements have been made ahead of Congress’ protest on a range of issues. It also said that diversions will be suggested as per expected spots of congestion on major roads.
Vehicular traffic will be affected on Akbar Road and parts of Ashoka Road and Raisina Road, traffic officials said.
Vehicular traffic will be affected on Akbar Road and parts of Ashoka Road and Raisina Road, traffic officials said.
Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, "Special arrangements have been made and necessary diversions have been suggested on expected congestion points. We have made all the contingency arrangements for all types of situations, and we will ensure that the least inconvenience is caused to the public."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, "Special arrangements have been made and necessary diversions have been suggested on expected congestion points. We have made all the contingency arrangements for all types of situations, and we will ensure that the least inconvenience is caused to the public."
Congress has planned a nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items on August 5 (Friday). As part of the protest, Congress will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence.
Congress has planned a nationwide protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items on August 5 (Friday). As part of the protest, Congress will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence.
On Friday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference at 9:30 am at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Congress MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to demonstrate their protest over the issues. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders will also participate in "PM House gherao" tomorrow.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Friday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address a press conference at 9:30 am at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Congress MPs will hold "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to demonstrate their protest over the issues. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders will also participate in "PM House gherao" tomorrow.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Congress has lately been protesting both inside and outside Parliament against the price rise and the hike in the Goods and Service Tax (GST). On Thursday, August 4, Congress MPs and other Opposition members of Parliament trooped into the well of the House to protest against various issues. They were also joined by Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders of the House.
Congress has lately been protesting both inside and outside Parliament against the price rise and the hike in the Goods and Service Tax (GST). On Thursday, August 4, Congress MPs and other Opposition members of Parliament trooped into the well of the House to protest against various issues. They were also joined by Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders of the House.
They also protested against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action on some Opposition leaders. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was on Thursday questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case in National Herald.
They also protested against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action on some Opposition leaders. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was on Thursday questioned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case in National Herald.