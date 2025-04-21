Traffic restrictions for JD Vance’s visit choke Delhi-Noida routes: Netizens fume, ‘What have you done, Delhi Police?’

Several key roads connecting Delhi with neighbouring cities—Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Gurugram in Haryana—were heavily congested on Monday morning as office-bound commuters navigated peak-hour traffic. The gridlock was triggered by road closures and diversions implemented in the national capital due to the visit of US Vice President JD Vance.

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Delhi around 9:30 am on Monday, marking his first official visit to India. In anticipation of his arrival, traffic police implemented extensive arrangements across the city.

Several routes leading to Delhi from Noida, including a long stretch near Sector 62 and the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyway, as well as the Meerut Expressway connecting Ghaziabad to the capital, experienced severe traffic jams on Monday. Frustrated commuters took to social media to share that they had been stuck in gridlock for over an hour.

“Insane Traffic Near Sector 62, Noida. 8 km stretch has been overloaded with traffic for more than 45 mins now at Delhi - Meerut NH,” one user wrote on microblogging platform X

“Very heavy traffic on Delhi Meerut Expressway on service road towards Delhi from Crossings / Vijay Nagar. Standstill for last 30 minutes, haven't moved an inch,” another user wrote.